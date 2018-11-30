Man’s life saved during opioid overdose, dramatic video captures the saga

PURCELL, OK (KFOR/CNN) - A 19-year-old man in Oklahoma is alive after a Thanksgiving opioid overdose thanks to a special nose spray police used to save his life.
And those life-or-death moments were caught on police bodycam video.
The unidentified man was lucky that Purcell Police were just down the road and had the life-saving treatment.
“Breathe! Breathe!" the officers can be heard saying in the bodycam video.
"Has he taken anything?" they ask.
The car pulled over when the teen passed out and the others with him brought him to the side of the road. Those who were with him didn’t know what was going on.
"You taken any pills or anything today?" an officer asks him.
"Go get my Narcan,” he adds, referring to the drug that can be used to save lives in overdose situations.
A woman with the teen pleads with him to wake up.
"Talk to me. Talk to me,” she says.
Cpl. John Albertson and Ofc. Mike Smith could tell by looking at him that he had overdosed.
"His pupils. He`s taken something,” Albertson says. "Some kind of opiate. See the pupils?"
Narcan is a nasal spray that instantly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. It's something new to Purcell Police. They said the Thanksgiving episode was the first time it’s been used by the department.
Things started to turn around for the teen after he was given two doses of the spray.
"You stopped breathing. You are not okay,” the woman tells him in the video after he wakes up.
Purcell Police said they trained to administer Narcan because of the opioid crisis.
They’ve seen a spike in overdoses, they said.
