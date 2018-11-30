Mild weather leads to severe weather threat

Today was the warmest day since Oct. 30. We hit a high of 78 degrees in Wichita Falls. Temperatures will be warm again on Friday. A storm system impacting California now will make it’s a way across the rockies by Friday morning. We will see a dryline develop across Texoma early afternoon. A few thunderstorms could develop along the dryline. Once the front moves through Texoma into the evening and the sun sets we will no longer see a storm threat. Most of the moisture will be east of I-35. The biggest threat will be for hail and strong winds. Temperatures will be warm once again tomorrow. Check back for the latest information tonight at 10.