New business pours into downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The revitalization of Downtown Wichita Falls still has momentum.
“Downtown has struggled so long there’s been all the different organizations trying to get it started, and just after the drought it took off,” said Bill Andersen, owner of 6th Street Winery.
That is the reason Andersen decided now is the time to open up his business in the district.
He said adding more shops creates more foot traffic for other businesses as well as his.
“Get them into the downtown area and help our economy,” he said.
He adds it is a trickle effect that will spread.
“When these property values went down they lose some of their tax base, now that they are coming up it helps the city of Wichita falls, the school district and even the county,” said Andersen.
On Thursday work on the winery’s storefront was taking place.
To help Andersen get the ball rolling the 4B board approved $25,000 to get the building up to code. They are much needed funds when it comes to renovating a building that was constructed in 1909.
“We had quite a bit of electrical change and some plumbing change and some other infrastructure that we really struggle with to afford to be able to do and that helped quite a bit,” Andersen said.
He adds they plan on having the tasting room up and running in February. By the next month he is going to get his production room ready to go where he can make his own wine right here in Wichita Falls with grapes imported from Texas and California.
