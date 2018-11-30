New minor and company joining MSU, gives students and community more

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Monday will mark the first day that Midwestern State and the Nonprofit Center of Texoma join together, a match that was a long time coming.
“It just seemed like the time to do it, this had been tossed around for maybe a couple years and it seemed like the perfect time, with this new program starting at Midwestern, to be the time to move,” Kathy Kabel, board chair of the Nonprofit Center of Texoma, said.
Bringing college students, that Jeff Stambaugh, dean of the Dillard School of Business Administration, thinks are some of the most philanthropic he’s seen, into the projects the nonprofit center had been running in the past.
“We’re going to be able to take something that was a great project, that the Non profit center of Texoma was able to do for years, and now introduce the vigor and the energy and the wide open eyes of college students and bring them both together,” Stambaugh said.
The move isn’t planned to affect the NPC negatively, and in the long run possibly help to make the center expand.
“We’re starting off with most of the programs in place and then we’ll watch how things grow and what they do,” Kabel said.
Students and non profits will have a direct line to help and learn from each other.
“There’s all kinds of opportunities for students to work with our area nonprofits, and our area non profits to work with our students and show them what the real world is like and take the classroom out and put it into practice,” Stambaugh said.
MSU is also adding a nonprofit management minor. This minor is open to all students and is not limited to business administration majors.
The minor and joining of the groups will benefit everyone Stambaugh says.
“MSU’s going to benefit the community because we’re going to retain the expertise to give good counsel to a nonprofit, a lot of the programs the Non Profit Center of Texoma have put on throught the years have been so valuable,” he said.
An instructor has already been hired, and will also serve as director for the new center along with an assistant director.
“And in the end, MSU and NPC both benefit from this?” reporter Brad Pushkar asked.
“Definitely, I personally feel, and the entire board feels like it is the most positive thing,” Kabel said.
