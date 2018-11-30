One person found dead in Lawton house fire

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 1700 block of NW 45th Street just before 10 a.m. on Friday.
When firefighters arrived they found light smoke coming from the home. During their initial search of the residence, a body was pulled from the home according to our crew on scene.
The original fire was extinguished within minutes and investigators were called to the scene.
We are waiting on more details from officials about the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the body found deceased inside the home.
