Severe Thunderstorms Possible Friday Evening

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today offers a taste of early spring, with warm south winds highs in the 70s and a chance of evening thunderstorms. The best chance of rain today will be mainly east of Wichita Falls, including Waurika, Bowie and Graham. Any thunderstorm that develops could become severe, producing high winds and hail. Storm will push east and out of the viewing area by midnight.