Severe Thunderstorms Possible Friday Evening

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today offers a taste of early spring, with warm south winds highs in the 70s and a chance of evening thunderstorms. The best chance of rain today will be mainly east of Wichita Falls, including Waurika, Bowie and Graham. Any thunderstorm that develops could become severe, producing high winds and hail. Storm will push east and out of the viewing area by midnight.
We’re back to mostly sunny skies for Saturday, our last warm day in the seven day forecast. Winds will become northerly by Sunday and cold air will pour into Texoma Monday into Tuesday. Monday looks especially cold with scattered clouds and wind chills in the 30s through early afternoon. We’ll then drop to the mid 20s Tuesday morning.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
