Severe Weather Tonight

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Severe Weather threatens the eastern half of Texoma tonight. Thunderstorms will begin to form after 5 p.m. and will continue to move north east through Montague County by 9 p.m.
The main threat is large hail. winds may be 60-80 mph at times. A tornado is possible especially for areas closer to I-35.
Once the cold front moves through Texoma our severe weather threat will be quickly over.
High temperatures will still be in the 70s tomorrow. Another cold front arrives Sunday that will knock temperatures into the 50s and 40s to start off the work week.
