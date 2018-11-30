Silver alert issued for Jack County woman

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A local sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Jacksboro.
The Jack County Sheriff Office has issued a silver alert for Virginia Yvonne Varnado, 65.
She was last seen at a residence on Roberts Branch Rd in Jacksboro, TX.
She may be driving a 2016 white Ford Fusion with Texas license plates: KVS8151.
If located contact the Jack County Sheriff office at (940) 567-2161 or WFPD at (940) 720-5000.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.