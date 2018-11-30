WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Bobby Joe Cisneros
Hispanic Male
DOB: 03-26-78 Blk/Bro
185 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance O/4g - U/200g in Drug Free Zone
Rebecca Rios Johnson
Hispanic Female
DOB: 08-24-79 Blk/Bro
242 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property U/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions
Jason Maxwell
White Male
DOB: 04-19-79 Bro/Bro
175 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 U/4g in Drug Free Zone
Felecia Ann Miser
White Female
DOB: 12-24-97 Bro/Hzl
162 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Evade Arrest / Detention with Vehicle
Miller Jerome Lee Williams
Black Male
DOB: 12-17-73 Blk/Bro
180 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1
