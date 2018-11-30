Tickets on sale now for benefit concert

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Tickets are on sale now for a benefit concert coming in March at Memorial Auditorium.
The concert will benefit Inheritance Adoptions, a Christian-based child-placing agency non-profit organization located in Wichita Falls.
Tickets for the March 30 show range from $20 to $40 with VIP packages also available.
Several bands and performers are scheduled to play, including Tommy O, who has toured with Janet Jackson, Usher, TLC and more. Tommy O was scheduled to be the touring guitarist for Michael Jackson’s “This is is” tour, which was cancelled due to Jackson’s death just weeks before the tour was to begin.
The concert is being organized by Robert Rodriguez, a Wichita Falls musician.
