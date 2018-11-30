WFISD: Info night for parents of special needs students

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls ISD is working with Arc of Wichita County to inform parents of special needs students about options when it comes to their child’s future.
Thursday, they held a meeting at the Career and Education Center. It is that facility that started this conversation.
Last month we talked with some parents who were concerned their children with special needs were not able to take classes at the CEC. At that time the district said 160 students with special needs do in fact go to the CEC but added there are different ranges of special needs.
Now they are turning those concerns into the first step towards inclusion for all students.
“Everyone should learn to co-exist and be around people who may not exactly be like them,” said Richelle Sons.
Her youngest Jackson is a junior in the WFISD. He is in a life skills class at Rider and in the band.
“He plays the triangle this year and the drums, so he gets some inclusion opportunities,” said Sons.
He also learns job skills by volunteering during his Community Base Instruction.
Sons said adding Career and Education Courses to his resume would be a plus.
“If there’s something here that would benefit him and help him long term be successful and contribute to society, and he could come here to learn that skill, then let’s do it,” said Sons. “I don’t want there to be an obstacle in his way to be able to utilize such a great facility.”
Mallory Ledoux, with Arc of Wichita County, agrees.
“Just by coming here individuals are able to find their passion and are able to find that one thing that really makes them get up in the morning and make a difference in the world,” said Ledoux.
That is why the district and the Arc held this information night for parents of 8th grade and high school special needs students.
Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths said this is the start of many conversations to find a way to get more students like Jackson into the CEC.
“We need to get the word out there, that as a community we are here to help out,” said Griffiths.
A few parents voiced their concerns about staffing at the CEC for special needs students. Griffiths said they are still asking for more staffing, adding the issue is finding qualified educators.
Parents also went over how their kids can prepare for college and how to find those campuses that will have the resources their child needs to further their education.
