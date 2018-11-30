Wichita Christian students focus on others this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Christian students made their list, checked it twice and filled up their boxes to make a global difference this morning.
“It’s helping the world, it’s not just Wichita Falls, it’s the world as a whole," Lauren Faurie, student council president, said. "These boxes are going to go to Zambia and help kids there.”
Students came to Walmart with around a $20 budget and a box about the size of a shoe box, ready to fill them up for those kids.
While some students under the direction of Lisa McGee had done this in the past, this was the first year ALL the secondary students participated as part of the student council’s “Leave your mark” theme for the year.
“To leave our mark, we wanted to do some services throughout the community," Julie Foster, secondary principal and academic counselor, said. "We are sending out our secondary students to help organizations and this month, in November, we decided to do the M.A.G.I project as our service.”
Leaving their mark, not just during the holidays, but the whole year...
And giving a perspective on the holidays that takes themselves out of the focus, and puts others ahead...
“We just get the opportunity to give to others who don’t have as much as we do, and it helps us remember during the holidays not everything is a promise, and helps us think outside ourselves,” Estienne Phan, student council vice president, said.
Want to make your own M.A.G.I box? Head to this link for all the supplies and requirements.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.