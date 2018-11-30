Wichita Falls Force postpone Friday’s matchup

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - For the second time this year, the Wichita Falls Force will not take the ice as scheduled.
The Force’s weekend opponent, the Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees, were unable to make the trip up to Wichita Falls because of bus troubles.
This isn’t the only problem the USA CHL has faced this year.
The Texas Lawmen, one of four teams in the league, announced they are folding and the players will join other teams.
That leaves three teams in the Central Hockey League in its inaugral season.
Right now, the Force still plan to take on the Killer Bees inside the Kay Yeager on Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 3.
