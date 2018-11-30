Winning Texas Lotto ticket claimed

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls resident has opted to remain anonymous while claiming a $15.25 million jackpot prize.
The Lotto Texas drawing held October 31 revealed a single winner who matched all six numbers drawn.
The ticket was purchased at Fill N Chill, 3120 Northwest Freeway in Wichita Falls.
The cash value option was selected at the time of the purchase, meaning the unnamed winner twill take home just over $10 million.
Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multi-million dollar jackpots. Drawings are every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.