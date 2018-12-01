First Alert Weather Photos from Friday Night’s Storms

By Carly Smith | November 30, 2018 at 9:40 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 9:40 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -

The first storm of the night formed over Wichita Falls around 5:10 p.m. Pea sized hail was reported in southern Wichita Falls.

Photo Sent to Ashley Fitzwater from southern Wichita Falls.
The storm grew as it moved into Clay County. Chris Horgen snapped this photo outside the Newschannel 6 Studio.

Severe Thunderstorm in eastern Wichita County and Northwest Clay County.
Here are a few more photos of the storm from Valerie Anne Smith-Mitchem in Wichita Falls.

(Valerie Anne Smith-Mitchem)
Randall Keesling caught this photo from Parkway Villa.

(Randall Keesling)

As the storm continued to track northeast, Julie Aldaco Dickey caught a lowering in the clouds near Waurika Lake.

(Julie Aldaco Dickey)

As the stormy day turned to night, Darren Beaver caught this incredible sunset on Hwy 70 in Waurika.

(Daren Beaver)

A line of thunderstorms developed and moved through Montague County. Brendan Dunn caught this incredible lightning photo on Lake Nocona.

(Brendan Dunn)

