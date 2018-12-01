First Alert Weather Photos from Friday Night’s Storms

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
The first storm of the night formed over Wichita Falls around 5:10 p.m. Pea sized hail was reported in southern Wichita Falls.
The storm grew as it moved into Clay County. Chris Horgen snapped this photo outside the Newschannel 6 Studio.
Here are a few more photos of the storm from Valerie Anne Smith-Mitchem in Wichita Falls.
Randall Keesling caught this photo from Parkway Villa.
As the storm continued to track northeast, Julie Aldaco Dickey caught a lowering in the clouds near Waurika Lake.
As the stormy day turned to night, Darren Beaver caught this incredible sunset on Hwy 70 in Waurika.
A line of thunderstorms developed and moved through Montague County. Brendan Dunn caught this incredible lightning photo on Lake Nocona.
