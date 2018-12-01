Looking forward to the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The cold front has moved through Texoma and our Severe Weather Threat is over. Temperatures will be chilly overnight, but not terrible. We are looking at lows in the 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine and WSW winds about 15 mph on Saturday. It will be a nice way to start December. However another cold front will move in from the north on Sunday. This will drop the high temperatures on Sunday into the 50s. Lows on Monday morning will be below freezing. We will start the first work week of December with high temperatures below average.