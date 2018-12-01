Remembering the life & legacy of long-time WC investigator

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - John Little passed away Friday afternoon after battling cancer. He was the chief investigator for the District Attorney’s office for more than 25 years.
Assistant Criminal District Attorney Dobie Kosub said Little was dedicated to justice, the state of Texas and Wichita county like no other employee in the office has been.
Kosub said he is grateful they got to work together on a number of cases.
“We worked side by side,” he said. “I followed his lead because he was one of the most fantastic law man I ever known.”
Kosub calls Little tenacious, dedicated and said he was compassionate with victims.
“He loved our office and he loved the job,” he said. “He’s going to be so missed, you can’t replace him, but we love him and we are going to think about him always.”
Little has quite the legacy. He is probably best known for his work in the case of serial killer Faryion Wardrip. In 1999 Little began a cold case investigation where he discovered a previously unknown link that Wardrip, a convicted killer on parole, might have also been behind two unsolved murder cases in Wichita Falls.
“He [Little] followed Mr. Wardrip all around for days spending weeks away from his family,” Kosub said. “He saw Mr. Wardrip throw his little Dixie cup in the trash can there in Olney and had the wherewithal to go get it.”
Little was able to confirm Wardrips DNA matched the suspects DNA in the two killings. Once in custody Wardrip then confessed to two other murders.
Little went on to receive “Investigator of the Year” for that work that brought a sense of closure to so many grieving families.
