Six hour standoff ends peacefully in Iowa Park

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A suspect barricaded in his home surrendered peacefully to police and Sheriff Deputies at around 8:45 Saturday morning.
Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says Iowa Park Police were called to the home at the corner of Rita Lane and Northwest Access Road at around 3:00 a.m.
Officers were inside the home investigating a family violence report when they heard, from a bedroom, what Duke described as “the distinct sound of an assault riffle racking a round.”
Duke says officers immediately evacuated the a woman and children and set up a perimeter around the home. Neighbors were evacuated and sheltered at a nearby church during the ordeal.
At one point, the suspect appeared at the front door of the home, with an assault riffle in hand, threatening the responding officers.
Duke says officers attempted to call the man “several hundred times” on his phone before breaking a window in order to make contact and begin negotiations.
The Sheriff says Iowa Park officers have arrested the man, charging him with Assault - Family Violence (Choking).
He says around 20 deputies responded, in addition to Iowa Park Police Officers, Iowa Park Firefighters and an AMR ambulance.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.