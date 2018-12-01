WF hosts Christmas in the Park

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation department held their annual Christmas in the Park with Santa, this afternoon at the Scotland Park Elementary School and adjoining Scotland Park.
Activities included Santa's Great Candy Cane Scramble, train rides, clowns, balloon art, take home craft, and carnival games as well as a chance to visit with Santa.
Angelica Munsch, Vollunteer Coordinator for the event says its a blast to take part every year. “It makes the community happy, it brings the community together,” she said.
Munsch, along with other volunteers from the Kiwanis Key club helped run games and give out prizes.
Kids scrambled to collect the more than 10-thousand candy canes spread across the park. Twelve of those candy canes included special prizes, a special photo with Santa and Mrs. Clause and a stocking filled with toys and candy.
