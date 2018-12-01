WFPD offers safe place for people to make in-person exchanges this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - This holiday season, The WFPD are reminding the public about their Safe Exchange Zone meant to help people stay secure when exchanging items in person.
They have designated two parking spaces located in the back parking lot of the Wichita Falls Police Department.
It can be used at any time. There's also 24-hour camera surveillance. So how do people like the idea of the WFPD allotting this space for people to use?
A viewer who weighed in on our News Channel 6 Facebook page said, "When I lived in DFW we had these posted at the library or the police station or other busy places. I didn't use it often but when I did it felt safer.” Randy Travis – one of the co-administrators of various Wichita Falls trading posts on factbook – also told News Channel 6 that he thinks it is a good idea.
He has even let his Facebook followers know about the WFPD's safe exchange zone. But, he personally uses 7-Eleven's that are close to his home.
He added that he would like to see more Safe exchange zones near the southwest part of town. Overall the safe exchange zone at the Police Department seems to be working well and it is something residents are taking advantage of.
Sgt. Harold McClure with the WFPD feels it will be really helpful during this Christmas season. He said, “It’s something that we wanted to make available to the community. However, if you choose to do it somewhere else, I highly recommend a public place, a well-lit place, preferably one that is within some type of security camera view especially if you’re doing an exchange with someone you do not know.”
