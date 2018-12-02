MSU fraternity fights homelessness with Box-A-Thon

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Kappa Sigma fraternity of Midwestern State University has been braving weather extremes this weekend to raise money for local Faith Mission.
The fraternity kicked-off the fundraiser with some challenging weather conditions but that did not dampen their charitable spirits.
“We got a little rain, a little bit of hail, it only lasted 20 minutes. We stuck it out and it ended up being a kind of nice night. A little chilly this morning but here we are, beautiful, I couldn’t ask for a better weekend,”said Kale Hutchins, the fraternity Philanthropic chair.
Faith Mission is an organization that serves the homeless population in Wichita Falls. One of the many services at Faith Mission is providing three hot meals a day to those in need.
The annual ‘Box-A-Thon’ fundraising event started 30 years ago at MSU to raise awareness about the number of homeless people in he city. Members of the fraternity spend three days collecting money in milk jugs by day and sleeping in boxes at night.
“Its more than just sleeping in a box or two, we take for granted that we com home to heating or air-conditioning. [we come] home every night and there i s food on the table and some people don’t have that privilege,”said Hutchins.
Faith Mission director attended the event to let the fraternity know their efforts are truly appreciated.
“These young men are providing crucial meals that are needed during the holiday season,” said Frances Manning, director of development at Faith Mission.
Last year they were able to raise more that $4000 dollars, and this year they are hoping increase that number.
If you want to help the fraternity’s mission, by donating they can be found on the corner of Taft Blvd. and Hampstead Ln. until 1 p.m. December 2, 2018.
