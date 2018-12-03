Africa wildlife films try to inspire amid poaching scourge

The film was screened last year in Hong Kong as part of a campaign by the WildAid conservation group, and Brooks testified to lawmakers there shortly before the territory decided to phase out its legal ivory trade by 2021, similar to a ban already in effect in mainland China. "The Last Animals" was also shown in Taiwan, and to some EU and British lawmakers. This year, Britain announced what it said was one of the world's toughest bans on ivory sales.