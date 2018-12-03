'El Chapo' trial gives inside look at his rise to power

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, a diamond-encrusted pistol that a government witness said belonged to infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is displayed during Guzman's trial in New York. Guzman's Sinaloa cartel made hundreds of millions of dollars, most of it in U.S. currency collected in such volume it had to be stashed in safe houses while the gang figured out what to do with it. Guzman spent some of it on a private zoo, the diamond-encrusted pistol as well as paying off police and politicians. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP, File) (AP)