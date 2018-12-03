WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect. Every Monday, the WFPD and Crime Stoppers asks for your help tracking down a wanted suspect.
This week’s Manhunt Monday suspect is wanted for Burglary of a Building. Thomas Phillips, 38, is five feet ten inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500.
