Our Weather Remains Chilly All Week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - We’re seeing some stray showers on the radar this morning. The slight chance of rain will exist through late morning. We could see some sunshine this afternoon but temperatures won’t make it out of the 40s. Tonight will be very cold, our coldest in a week. Temps will be in the mid 20s when the sun rises Tuesday. It’s never really going to warm up this week. The warmest days will be Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 50s.