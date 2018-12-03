Police search for car chase suspect

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Police are searching for a suspect after he fled from police this afternoon.
After several calls of an assault on Lebanon road, police say they arrived to find no victims or suspects.
Police then say they located a vehicle that matched one described as being involved.
That car evaded police until stopping and a black male fled on foot with a handgun in his hand, according to police.
police say they later located the gun on Pennsylvania.
A passenger in the car was arrested on a marijuana possession charge.
