'Ralph' repeats as No. 1, 'Crazy Rich Asians' flops in China

FILE - This image released by Disney shows characters, from left, Ralph, voiced by John C. Reilly, Yess, voiced by Taraji P. Henson and Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman in a scene from "Ralph Breaks the Internet." Thanksgiving leftovers led the box office, as Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” grossed $25.8 million to repeat as the No. 1 film in U.S. and Canadian theaters. The “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel dropped steeply after nearly setting a Thanksgiving record last weekend. But with only one new film in wide release, nothing came close to “Ralph Breaks the Internet” in the typically quiet post-Thanksgiving weekend. (Disney via AP, File) (null)