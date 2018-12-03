Ice, snow, there is a chance

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Snow you’re saying there’s a chance? I am not going to lie this forecast is very difficult so I wanted to share my thoughts. Winter weather is never easy to forecast. Especially in Texoma. That is because it not as simple as having a temperature below 32 degrees. You can get snow when it is 40 degrees. You can get rain when it’s 29 degrees. The forecast is very dependant on what is happening in the upper atmosphere. Models struggle with the upper atmosphere because we only take troposphere readings twice a day. Temperatures are collected at the surface every 5 minutes at climate sites across the country. There are more than 30 Primary Local Climatological Data Sites on the ground across Texas. There’s only 6 locations that launch a weather balloon. The weather balloon carries a radiosonde that measures temperature and dew point throughout the troposphere. This is the data that is key when it comes to forecasting snow. Models can easily be off because this data is so far spread out, and only collected twice a day. So tweaks can’t be made as easily to improve the forecast.