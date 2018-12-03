Volunteer Fire Department hold 38th annual Arts and Craft fundraising event

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Hundreds of people headed out the to the Wichita Falls Agricultural Center and while sorting through holiday merchandise and purchasing raffle tickets they were helping the Volunteer Fire Department continue the work they do for the community.
“This is the largest fundraiser that we do for the department, it helps us pay for fuel, and expenses that are reoccurring; electric, water, gas, bunker gear, and fire apparatus,” said Captain Michael Albert.
For more than 30 years the Volunteer Fire Department has held this fundraiser where local venders sell arts and crafts, clothing, home and Christmas decor.
Members of the department work hard and sacrifice a lot to look after the community. Albert said we are regular fire fighter we just dont get paid.
“In our fire department everybody is volunteer they work full-time jobs and during the day the leave there job and in the evening they leave their home to respond to calls,” said Captain Michael Albert.
Fundraising and GRANTS are the only sources revenue for the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.