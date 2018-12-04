City of WF continues efforts to become a Bicycle Friendly Community

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -The Wichita Falls Bicycle Friendly Action Team is working hand-in-hand with the City of Wichita Falls to be named a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.
Director of the Wichita Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization Lin Barnett is helping the team with the application process.
He feels earning the title of a bicycle friendly community will make Wichita Falls stand out amongst other cities in Texas and the even the U.S.
Barnett said, “It’s a very good economic driver. It’s key with helping to bring in other business, [and] helping to bring in younger people into the community. Because, they are attracted to these types of amenities and this type of activity."
Barnett helped write the grant for the city’s Circle Trail, which is just one of the requirements needed to become a bicycle friendly community.
His expertise of what the city currently offers cyclists will be a key component in the application process which he is helping to organize and write with the rest of the bicycle action team.
The team is also getting help from Transportation Department Director John Burrus. His role is to answer questions about the bicycle infrastructure that already exists around the city.
Burrus said, “One of the questions has to do with how many bike lanes, and how many miles of bike lanes you have in Wichita falls. Right now, we’re probably at about 3 miles of bike lanes."
It is a partnership he hopes will pave the way for future development.
Burrus added, “We’re here to facilitate and at the same time, they’re going to help us with some of our work. A good example is where do we need bike lanes? What type of road ways are we looking at putting bike lanes in? I’m going to need that feedback from the community, and by having everybody in the room together that information’s going to flow both ways.”
The next Bicycle Friendly Community Action Team meeting is on January 7 at Ramble & Company. It starts at 5:30 pm.
