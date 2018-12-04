Co-defendant’s roommate, ex-boyfriend testify in Justin Love murder trial

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Day 3 of testimony in the Justin Love murder trial wrapped up Monday evening in the 30th District Court at the Wichita County Court House.
The jury heard from more witnesses, law enforcement officials, Whitney O’Brien’s roommate, and her ex-boyfriend. Love’s co-defendant, Whitney O’Brien and her roommate were close friends.
She testified Monday afternoon and told the jury what O’Brien told her happened during the drug deal that led to the death of Domanic Thrasher. O’Brien’s roommate told the jury she was asleep when O’Brien woke her up and told her a drug deal had gone wrong.
The woman testifying said O’Brien told her Domanic Thrasher was taking off with the marijuana without paying. O’Brien told her she tried to grab Thrasher but he got away. That’s when O’Brien told her roommate she heard Justin Love telling Blayne Brooks to shoot Thrasher.
The woman testifying also said O’Brien was in fear for her life because Justin Love and Blayne Brooks told her not to say anything if not they would kill her. The jury also heard from O’Brien’s ex-boyfriend who told the jury they were dating the day Thrasher was killed.
He also told the jury O’Brien was in “medical shock” when she told him what happened during the drug transaction. O’Brien’s ex-boyfriend said O’Brien was told to change her appearance after the shooting by changing clothes and her hair color from bright pink to red.
Last week prosecutors told News Channel 6 Whitney O’Brien is scheduled to testify sometime this week. This week, the jury will only meet Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.
