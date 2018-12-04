FIRST ALERT: Wintry Weather Could Impact Weekend Travel

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - It’s much, much colder this morning than Monday morning. Temperatures are in the 20s area wide. Like yesterday, we’ll see sunshine but it will not warm up. Highs will be in the 40s this afternoon. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with sunshine and a south breeze. Highs will be in the 50s.
Then, our focus turns to a powerful storm system crashing into the west coast. It will start to influence Texoma weather Thursday when skies become cloudy, ahead of promising rain chances Friday. Temperatures will be cold but above freezing as rain falls Friday. So, icy roads are not expected. Snow will start to fall over the Texas Panhandle and northern Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday morning.
Saturday’s forecast calls for rain mixed with snow. Again, temperatures should remain above freezing in north Texas but in Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle, snow combined with freezing temperatures will likely result in slick roads. Most of the precipitation will end Saturday evening.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.