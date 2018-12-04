Pair arrested for alleged theft at department store

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two teens following a theft call from Kohl’s on Monday afternoon. Around 4:15 p.m. officers were called to the 3700 block of Call Field Road.
Loss prevention employees called to report three men stealing items. Before police arrived, dispatch told them the suspects had left the store. Two of the suspects were found in a drainage ditch east of Academy Sporting Goods.
Officers yelled at the suspects to stop but they continued to run eastbound in the drainage ditch. Officers caught up with the suspects, later identified as Clarence Byrd, 18, and Zaviyan Davis, 17, as they were climbing up the side of the drainage ditch.
Davis surrendered to police but Byrd continued trying to get away. He was caught a short time later. Kohl’s employees said the three suspects were acting suspicious while in the store. One of the suspects went into a dressing room with a pair of pants and left wearing those pants with the price tag ripped off, according to WFPD.
They went on to say all three suspects were then seen stuffing clothes into a plastic bag before leaving the store without making any attempt to pay for the items and took off running. In total, four shirts, a sweatshirt and pair of pants worth $164 was taken during the theft.
At the time this article was published, the third suspect was still on the loose. Byrd and Davis were booked into the Wichita County Jail and charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Evading Arrest or Detention.
Both remained in the Wichita Co. Jail on Tuesday evening.
