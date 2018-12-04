Vernon residents injured in wreck in Oklahoma

TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - Two Vernon residents were involved in a wreck on Tuesday morning in Tillman County, Oklahoma. Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said a vehicle was westbound on U.S. 70 just before 5 a.m.
The driver, a 30-year-old man from Vernon, swerved to miss a deer and ran off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, crossed the road and and ran off the roadway to the left, according to DPS officials. The vehicle rolled one time and landed on its wheels.
According to the preliminary report, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt but the passenger, another 30-year-old man from Vernon, was wearing a seatbelt. The airbags were not deployed during the wreck.
The driver was taken to the hospital in Vernon by a personal vehicle and was admitted in stable condition with chest, back, and internal injuries.
