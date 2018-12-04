Wichita Christian School students raise money for Operation Santa

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Preschool and elementary students worked hard to raise more than $5,000 to purchase toys for Operation Santa. These kids raised the money in less than five weeks by filling mini M&M tubes with quarters.
The money will be used to buy Christmas presents that will be given to the Wichita Falls Fire Department for the Operation Santa project. On November 1, students were given those tubes to fill with quarters by doing extra chores or projects in order to earn money to donate.
Each tube holds $10. Individual students were able to fill hundreds of dollars worth of M&M tubes. On Wednesday, December 5, the students will go to Walmart to purchase the toys for Operation Santa.
Then on Thursday, members of the Wichita Falls Fire Department will come to Wichita Christian School with a trailer to put all the donated toys inside that will be donated by the students. This is a service project students have been taking part in for the last 15 years.
