BBB warns of utility scam

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a spike in reports of utility scams. Here is how it works; consumers get a phone call from someone claiming it’s their utility company.
They say your power will be cut off unless they receive payment within a certain amount of hours. The scammer gives you a number to call back in order to pay them. BBB officials said they usually see an increase in these scams when the seasons change.
“We see a spike in this either in the heat of the summer, or when winter starts. This is when consumers rely most on their power and their heating and that sort of thing to stay warm. So, we are seeing a spike in it here at the Better Business Bureau this week, and the scam works, otherwise it wouldn’t be still going on. We’ve seen this utility scam happening for a few years now," Monica Horton with the BBB said.
Officials said if you have received a phone call like this you can report it online to the BBB Scam Tracker.
