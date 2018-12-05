Burk takes down Bowie, Holliday defeats Jacksboro and more

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
BOYS
Rider loses to Crowley 55-61
Burkburnett defeats Bowie 80-70
Burk: Ken’Darious Horton 22 pts
City View defeats Seymour 48-46
Graham defeats Krum 72-56
Holliday defeats Jacksboro 58-31
Holl: Parker Newsome 18 pts
Archer City defeats Stamford 58-30
Widnthorst defeats Era 60-59
Munday defeats Anson 66-47
Knox City loses to Cross Plains 34-38
GIRLS
Vernon loses to Altus 41-47
Iowa Park loses to Jacksboro 36-61
Nocona defeats Burkburnett 57-52
Noc: Averee Kleinhans 38 pts
Notre Dame defeats Woodson 48-23
Benjamin defeats Patton Springs 55-48
Munday loses to Anson 28-37
Crowell defeats Paducah 39-37
