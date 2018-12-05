Burk takes down Bowie, Holliday defeats Jacksboro and more

Burkburnett travels to Bowie and defeats the defending state champion
By Brian Shrull | December 4, 2018 at 11:09 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 11:09 PM

BOYS

Rider loses to Crowley 55-61

Boys: Rider vs Crowley highlights

Burkburnett defeats Bowie 80-70

Burk: Ken’Darious Horton 22 pts

Boys: Bowie vs Burkburnett highlights

City View defeats Seymour 48-46

Boys: City View vs Seymour highlights

Graham defeats Krum 72-56

Holliday defeats Jacksboro 58-31

Holl: Parker Newsome 18 pts

Boys: Holliday vs Jacksboro highlights

Archer City defeats Stamford 58-30

Widnthorst defeats Era 60-59

Munday defeats Anson 66-47

Knox City loses to Cross Plains 34-38

GIRLS

Vernon loses to Altus 41-47

Iowa Park loses to Jacksboro 36-61

Girls: Iowa Park vs Jacksboro highlights

Nocona defeats Burkburnett 57-52

Noc: Averee Kleinhans 38 pts

Notre Dame defeats Woodson 48-23

Benjamin defeats Patton Springs 55-48

Munday loses to Anson 28-37

Crowell defeats Paducah 39-37

