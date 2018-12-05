FIRST ALERT: Rain, Freezing Rain, Sleet & Snow All Part of the Weekend Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be our warmest day between now and Tuesday and our final sunny day until Sunday. After highs only in the upper 30s yesterday, today we’ll make it to the 50s.
Clouds roll in tonight and Thursday, but precipitation chances don’t get good until Friday, especially Friday afternoon when we’ll see rain and sleet. Places like Vernon, Altus and Lawton may see freezing rain by Friday afternoon. Friday night and Saturday we may see all manner of wintry precipitation including freezing rain, sleet and snow which could lead to icing of trees and power lines, along with icy roads. Looks like the worst travel problems will be in Oklahoma.
Wintry precipitation will end early Saturday night while temperatures are below freezing. Even though precip will end late Saturday, the risk of icy travel will exist overnight Saturday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
