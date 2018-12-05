FIRST ALERT: Rain, Freezing Rain, Sleet & Snow All Part of the Weekend Forecast

Clouds roll in tonight and Thursday, but precipitation chances don’t get good until Friday, especially Friday afternoon when we’ll see rain and sleet. Places like Vernon, Altus and Lawton may see freezing rain by Friday afternoon. Friday night and Saturday we may see all manner of wintry precipitation including freezing rain, sleet and snow which could lead to icing of trees and power lines, along with icy roads. Looks like the worst travel problems will be in Oklahoma.