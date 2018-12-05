Holiday season keeping mail and delivery drivers busy

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The holiday season is keeping delivery drivers very busy as a record-breaking amount of online orders were made.
Amazon reported it saw a record number of online purchases from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. The online store said 18 million consumers worldwide, including thousands in Texoma, crossed names off their holiday shopping lists.
“I’ve seen my daughter, Bob Vadnais said. "[My daughter] does it a lot and I’ve just started it. We went to Dallas and did some online shopping. It’s pretty neat. It came across before we got back from Dallas sitting on the porch.”
He said he bought four gifts for his loved ones.
“We bought about a few gifts and we’re using our place as an AirBnB (a bed and breakfast)," Vadnais said. "We’ve got a few sheets and stuff for it.”
Others, like Dayena Tellece and her family, had their presents delivered to them.
“It’s just gifts for the kids," Tellece said. "We have a lot.”
The United Postal Service is hiring more carriers and UPS announced it plans to hire 100,000 new delivery drivers for the holiday season to make sure the online orders arrive on time. The extra drivers will also help out when making every day deliveries.
