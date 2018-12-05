John Little laid to rest

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A former Wichita County District Attorney Chief Investigator was laid to rest Wednesday after a battle with cancer.
John Little was dedicated to justice in his more than 25 years with the District Attorney Office.
He is best known for tracing two Wichita Falls cold cases to a serial killer in 1999.
Little’s funeral was held this afternoon at Grace Church. The Church was filled with those wanting to pay their respects.
