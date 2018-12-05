Railroad workers discover human remains near Bowie

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Montague County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed human remains were found Tuesday afternoon near Bowie.
The skeletal remains were discovered by workers with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Sergeant Jack Lawson with the MCSO says the remains were 15 to 20 feet from U.S. 287 between the highway and the BNSF railway tracks.
The remains have been transported to the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. Lawson says the body has already been identified as being a male.
Lawson says the body has evidence of blunt force trauma, but said the injuries were more likely to have been caused by a car than by a passing train. He added that both possibilities are still being investigated.
The Sergeant says there are no missing persons cases in Montague or Clay counties.
Investigators hope additional information from the autopsy will become available later this week, including the victim’s age and dental records.
