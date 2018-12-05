Read2Learn book fair adds a new literacy event

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -The district hosting A “PARENT ENGAGEMENT LITERACY EVENT” --at the book fair this week..
Read2learn is a program run by Partners in Education Director Jaunary Cadotte that’s already in sixth year. To help pay for a rise in cost they have hosted a book fair for proceeds from the scholastic book fair will help pay for materials and events they host for students throughout the year.
“All the proceeds that we get from the book fair will go right back into the programs so last year alone from the book fair we earned 3500 hundred of scholastic dollars purchase books and put back into the hands of our second grade students that are in the Read 2 learn,”said January Cadotte.
Students who enter the program are not reading at grade level, so mentors work with them at least once a week and Cadotte says test results prove the program is paying off.
“90 percent of the students that began under grade level by the of the year finished on grade level where they need to be grade level or higher something that we really enjoy seeing,” said Cadotte
"The kids are excited to have a mentor come visit them, they think its a special treat, they get to come out of the classroom and go read to spend time with,” said Cadotte
The event is taking place Thursday night and will include give-a-ways, activities, snacks and informational booths at the WFISD Education Center.
