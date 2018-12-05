Traffic stop leads to 46 pounds of marijuana

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A traffic stop on Monday night led officers to the drugs and landed a man behind bars. Just before 11 p.m. officers saw a Camaro speeding on Central Freeway.
The driver was pulled over and officers could see a handgun inside the vehicle near the front passenger seat and center console. According to police, officers also smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, three guns, 23 grams of THC oil, and 46 pounds of marijuana was found. The driver, Joshua Copa, 36, was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail. Copa was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
