Wichita Christian students give back with their chores

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Christian School returned to Walmart Wednesday, this time with the elementary students as they shopped for toys to give to the Wichita Falls Fire Department’s toy drive.
The students raised money by doing various chores at home, and saving the money in M&M tubes that hold up to $10 in quarters. In total, they raised around $5,200.
Wednesday was not just an excuse to come buy toys or get the students to do more chores though, it was a lesson in how a community can come together.
“Not just asking your parents for money, to teach them that one person can make a difference if one person gets with one person and one person," Parents for Christian Education President Bonnie McCabe said. "And as a community we can come together and make a difference.”
The trip taught the students to be grateful and put others ahead of themselves this holiday season.
“It’s not just about you, there are kids out in the world that aren’t as privileged as you that they wake up on Christmas morning and don’t have anything under the tree, and that because they took on these extra chores and responsibilities that they have made a difference in the life of another child,” McCabe said.
“I learned that you don’t always have to get what you want and there are other kids out there who will literally take anything," Bailey Bannon, a sixth grader, said. "You just have to be grateful and helping others is the thing to do,”
The presents will be given to the WFFD on Thursday for its annual toy drive.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.