Wichita Falls City Council grants 4B funds for downtown wine warehouse

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Members of the Wichita Falls City Council approved $25,000 in 4B funds would go to a new business opening in downtown. The owner of 6th Street Winery told us there is some electrical, plumbing, and infrastructure renovations that need to be taken care of.
Mayor Stephen Santellana said the reason the council passed the resolution was because it aligns well with the council’s strategic plan for the downtown area. Santellana went on to say it will help draw locals and tourists to the downtown district.
