FC Wichita Falls looks for community support after official announcement

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - FC Wichita Falls is already trying to make sure it doesn’t repeat what has happened to sports teams that come to Wichita Falls in the past. The first step is getting the community behind them.
“We’ve listened to the community for the last five months, local talent, be involved, how can we do it?" owner Stephanie Tucker said. "This is just our first opportunity to publicly say we’re coming, and we’re excited to be in Wichita Falls and we continue to want to be here in Wichita Falls.”
Tucker says she’s in the business of entertainment, that happens to have sports attached to it. Making one of the first priorities for FC Wichita Falls focusing less on just winning games and championships, but having the audience enjoy all parts of the game, including halftime and pre or post-game entertainment.
Almost a year of work has gone into the team, from finding where to play to making sure that a soccer team would even work in Wichita Falls.
“Reaching out to businesses and saying ‘Hey are we going to be able to support this?’ Working with the Chamber of Commerce to make sure this is going to be a fit.”
But at the end of it all, the team’s success doesn’t rest on her or the players. It’s on whether or not the city will support them.
“It’s not really my team, it’s the community’s team.”
The team will begin tryouts in January, and the first games will be played in April.
