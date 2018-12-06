FIRST ALERT: Clouds Today, Rain Friday & Snow Saturday

Saturday’s forecast is a touch more complicated. We’ll probably begin the day with rain, then we’ll see a transition to sleet and snow by midday Saturday. For Wichita Falls and areas to the south, temperatures should be above freezing keeping travel problems at a minimum. Towns north and west of Wichita Falls like Quanah, Altus and maybe Lawton may be more prone to icy roads where precip will be heavier and temperatures colder. Saturday night, temps fall well below freezing when icy spots on roads will be possible.