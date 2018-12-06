FIRST ALERT: Clouds Today, Rain Friday & Snow Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be cloudy and cool but rain chances aren’t good. Stray showers are possible this evening. Winds will become northerly later today bringing cold air to Texoma Friday through Sunday. Good rain chances return to the area Friday, especially Friday afternoon and evening. As rain falls temperatures will be just above freezing. So, icy roads are not expected.
Saturday’s forecast is a touch more complicated. We’ll probably begin the day with rain, then we’ll see a transition to sleet and snow by midday Saturday. For Wichita Falls and areas to the south, temperatures should be above freezing keeping travel problems at a minimum. Towns north and west of Wichita Falls like Quanah, Altus and maybe Lawton may be more prone to icy roads where precip will be heavier and temperatures colder. Saturday night, temps fall well below freezing when icy spots on roads will be possible.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.