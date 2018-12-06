Former Geronimo band teacher officially charged with child sex crimes

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Charges have officially been filed against a Geronimo teacher accused of child sex crimes.
Christopher Swinehart, 32, is facing one count of Sexual Battery and two counts of Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Minor, all three charges are felonies.
According to court documents, Swinehart allegedly touched one of the male victim’s sometime between April 2017 and November 2018. The incident reportedly happened on school grounds in Geronimo. Swinehart is also accused of having two other students take off their clothes while on Geronimo school property in late November 2018.
Swinehart is currently being held at the Comanche County Detention Center. His bond was set at $40,000.
