Head-on collision involving semi and school bus kills 2, injures several in IL

NEAR DOWNS, IL (WEEK/CNN) - At least two people are dead in a head-on crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer.
It happened on Interstate 74, and authorities said the truck was driving the wrong way.
The bus was carrying the Normal West High School junior varsity girls basketball team home from a game.
Officials said a volunteer for that team - 72-year-old Charlie Crabtree - was killed and the driver of the truck also died.
The Illinois State Police said three adults were also air-lifted to hospitals. All of the students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The front end of the bus appeared to be pushed back into the second row from the crash’s impact.
