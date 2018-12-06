WFFD offers advice following overnight kitchen fire

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in an apartment building early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at just past midnight at the Indian Falls apartment complex on Barnett Road.
Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes says the fire began when the occupant walked away from grease that was heating on the stove.
He says the woman grabbed her dog, called 911 and began alerting neighboring apartments before the fire department arrived.
Hughes adds that kitchen fires become more common around the holidays, as people who might not cook as often try to tackle large holiday feasts. He offers a few words of advice for anyone who is unfortunate enough to have a kitchen fire.
“The best thing is, if you can, just to cover it," Hughes said. "Don’t throw anything on it. If you have an extinguisher you might use your extinguisher. But the best thing to do if you have a fire is to cover it up, take the oxygen away from the fire. Hopefully, it will go out. As soon as you can call 911 and we’ll be there.”
He says you should not attempt to move a burning pan or put it out a grease fire with water, as either can make the fire spread quickly.
The fire was contained to the apartment where it began.
The occupant of the apartment was treated on-scene for minor burns but was not transported to the hospital.
Firefighters were able to rescue two cats from inside the smoke-filled apartment. One was revived by AMR medics and both are expected to be okay.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist residents of the apartment building.
